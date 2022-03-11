Rivals Rankings Week: States with most Rivals250 prospects

1. Florida: 52 prospects in the 2024 Rivals250

Florida opens with a massive lead in terms of numbers in the inaugural Rivals250 for the 2024 class. The nation's No. 2 player, DB Desmond Ricks, leads the group and is one of only six players awarded five stars in the class. With five of the top 15 and 28 of the top 100 overall players residing in the Sunshine State, this Florida class is phenomenal from top to bottom. Jordan Pride and Camdon Frier are the only committed players and have both given their pledge to Florida State, so look for things to get extremely competitive on the recruiting front in the coming years.

*****

2. Georgia: 38

Georgia is a mainstay in terms of producing Rivals250 talent, and it appears early on that this could be one of the better classes that the state has produced in recent years. Daniel Calhoun headlines the class, and the massive OL is one of the six five-stars in our initial Rivals250 for the 2024 class. Like Florida, Georgia is strong at the top, with 16 of the top 100 players residing in the Peach State. There are also a number of five-star candidates – such as DEs Alex Cunningham and Eddrick Houston – who could give Georgia some serious star power by the time this class is ready to graduate.

*****

3. Texas: 30

Texas is another mainstay in the top five for Rivals250 talent, but unlike in 2022 when it finished as the state with the most Rivals250 talent, the Lone Star State debuts at No. 3 in the 2024 class. While Texas may not be at the top right now, it still has the nation's No. 1 overall player in DE Colin Simmons, as well as the No. 1 dual-threat QB in the nation in DJ Lagway. The top committed player in the state is ATH Aeryn Hampton, and he is staying home to play for the Longhorns in college.

*****

4. California: 20

California comes in at No. 4, and the headliner of the class is five-star QB Julian Sayin, who is considered an early Notre Dame lean. The state is loaded with ATH, DB and QB prospects, as 14 of the 20 players in the initial Rivals250 come from those positions. WR Jason Robinson is the top committed player in California, and he has chosen to stay home and play for USC.

*****

5. Pennsylvania: 12