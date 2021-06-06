OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

Two of the more highly-regarded players in the state of Oklahoma set foot in Gainesville this weekend, including Gentry Williams, a Rivals100 cornerback who is actually being courted to play wide receiver at UF.

The All-American out of Tulsa previously incuded the Gators in his top six and just wrapped up his highly-anticipated official visit with Dan Mullen's staff. He hails from the same high school that produced quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee, while UF also compares his projected role to one of Kadarius Toney, so it's no surprise Williams is giving the SEC program a strong look.

In addition to Florida, Williams has an unofficial visit scheduled with Oklahoma for next weekend and will be officially visiting USC before the end of the month as well.

When speaking with Gators Territory and others, Williams went in-depth on his official visit in Gainesville, conversations with quarterback commit Nick Evers, why the Gators are an intriguing option in his recruitment and more.