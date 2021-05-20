Athlete Nyckoles Harbor will be a hot commodity in the 2023 class, bringing an electric two-sport skill set to his future college of choice.

Early on, many programs are reaching out to the Washington, D.C native to gauge his interest in joining their programs. Florida was the latest school to extend an offer to the dual-sport athlete.

Harbor told GT that cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar and Todd Grantham gave him the offer and talked for about 10-15 minutes on Harbor’s work ethic and goals, wrapping up the conversation with a possible scheme fit with the Gators.