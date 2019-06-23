News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-23 16:34:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 ATH impressed by Gators visit: 'It's DBU and has always been DBU'

Tu1kbnizepqhykbhaoyb
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Just under a week after receiving visits from several recruits out of Texas, the Gators played host to another talented Lone Star State prospect, Billy Bowman, from June 21-22.Hailing from Denton (...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}