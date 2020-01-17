The Florida Gators have taken yet another crucial step in their pursuit of Lovasea Carroll, who is one of the top 2021 athletes in the nation.

UF dished out an offer to Carroll in early October, welcomed him on campus for their Homecoming game against Auburn and landed on his top eight a few days later.

Now, with the dead period in the rearview mirror, Carroll is down to a handful of schools: Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and South Carolina.

Carroll spoke with GatorsTerritory about his decision to include Florida in his top five and why the program is continuing to pique his interest.