Rivals100 ATH Isaiah Bond takes a step back, de-commits from Florida

Isaiah Bond , a Rivals100 athlete from Buford (Ga.) High, went to Twitter on Monday to announce he is reopening his recruitment. This comes roughly 24 hours after Dan Mullen was fired as head coach. Three-star defensive back Jamarrien Burt has already reopened his recruitment as well.

For the third time over the last couple of months, Florida has suffered a de-commitment from the highest-ranked prospect in its class.

Labeled as the 90th-ranked prospect overall, Bond is a prospect we mentioned that could eventually reopen his recruitment. The Peach State native recently told GatorsTerritory that he returning to Gainesville for the Florida State game and had no plans to visit elsewhere, but that changed this past weekend.

Fresh off a return to trip Tuscaloosa, Bond is a do-it-all prospect who was expected to play wide receiver in Gainesville. The Gators beat out the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Miami back in May, but all eyes are now on the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs now that he is back on the market.

With Bond no longer in the class, the Gators now have the 46th-ranked recruiting class on Rivals. Eleven prospects currently make up the class, with Rivals250 wide receiver Jayden Gibson now ranked the highest.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.