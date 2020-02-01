One of the nation's can't-miss athletes in the class of 2021 returned to the University of Florida on Saturday for the program's first junior day event of the year.

Lovasea Carroll, the 89th-ranked junior on Rivals, already included the Gators in his top five and now has a pair of visits to Gainesville in the books as well. The IMG Academy standout was in attendance for UF's homecoming victory vs. Auburn, but today's trip provided him with a much clearer outlook on what his role would be under Dan Mullen.