News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-01 17:11:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals100 ATH relishes experience at UF's junior day, will return for OV

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

One of the nation's can't-miss athletes in the class of 2021 returned to the University of Florida on Saturday for the program's first junior day event of the year.

Lovasea Carroll, the 89th-ranked junior on Rivals, already included the Gators in his top five and now has a pair of visits to Gainesville in the books as well. The IMG Academy standout was in attendance for UF's homecoming victory vs. Auburn, but today's trip provided him with a much clearer outlook on what his role would be under Dan Mullen.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}