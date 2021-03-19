GatorsTerritory - Rivals100 athlete secures official visit date with Florida

OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

To say Florida's official visitors list for the weekend of June is jam-packed might be an understatement.

Nearly a dozen prospects have already confirmed their attendance for once the dead period is lifted, but now another highly-regarded target says he will be in town as well.

Gentry Williams, a Rivals100 cornerback who is being recruited to play wide receiver in Gainesville, says he has locked in his official visit with UF. He recently took part in a virtual visit as well and contines to grow closer to the likes of Dan Mullen, wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales and quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee.

In fact, Williams attends the same high school that produced McGee in Tulsa (OK) Booker T. Washington.

"Obviously the ability to compete on and off the field," Williams told GatorsTerritory when asked about his interest in UF. "It's a top-10 public university on the field and off the field. I think that's second to none.

"Most schools really like me on the defensive side, but when talking to Florida, they really do have a plan for me at receiver. They're really explosive. The position they want me to play Kadarius Toney had a great season at. He's put himself to be a really high draft pick and they think I can do the same."

