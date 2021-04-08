Gainesville is expected to be packed with visitors the final weekend of September, as the Gators host Alabama at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Sept. 18.

It will be the perfect opportunity to impress players like Plantation, Florida, cornerback Earl Little Jr., a four-star, Rivals100 prospect from American Heritage who is flirting with 40 offers but chose Florida as one of his five official visits.

Little is expected to arrive on campus on Sept. 17.