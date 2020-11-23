GT OFFER: Receive 25% off an annual subscription AND a $75 digital gift code to Nike!

Palmetto High School is in the midst of a playoff run, but they have had to do it without one of their best players and leaders in Jason Marshall.

The Rivals100 cornerback suffered a hamstring injury a couple weeks ago and hasn’t been able to play. He went through warmups Friday night in hopes of being able to contribute but was unfortunately a no-go.

GatorsTerritory was able to catch up with Marshall after the game to talk to him about his injury timeline, commitment to the Gators, prospects he is recruiting on behalf of UF and more.