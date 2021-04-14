Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! He has been a Florida resident a good portion of his life (living in Destin, Tampa, Jacksonville, and now Fairhope AL), so he knows the Florida area very well. Andy is a franchise veteran, owning multiple franchises and businesses.

Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands! His services are 100% free, so what do you have to lose?

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net! Contact Andy anytime at andy@myperfectfranchise.netor call/text (404) 973-9901.

While the majority of UF's big board is set, Dan Mullen's staff is still exploring all options and continuing to extend offers to the nation's elite in the class of 2022.

Julian Humphrey, the nation's eighth-ranked cornerback, is the latest junior to be added the Gators' wish list. The SEC program awarded him a scholarship offer on Wednesday afternoon, but conversations with wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales and cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar started taking place a few weeks ago.