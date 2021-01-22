Twelve schools remain for Virginia native and Rivals100 defensive back, Daylen Everette, who now laces up the cleats at powerhouse IMG Academy.

Last Friday, the 2022 prospect trimmed his list to Florida, Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Florida State, Penn State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Virginia. He has since committed to play in the Under Armour All-America Game as well.

With a dozen schools under consideration, Everette is nowhere near the recruiting finish line and still has some sorting out to do. Roughly 12 months sit between now and the Early Signing Period, but once it's time to make a decision, what is it going to take for one school to separate itself from the rest of the pack?

"Definitely academics; that's the first thing," Everette told GatorsTerritory. "I want to go to a school that has a good environment and atmosphere. Also, coaches that keep it real and aren't going to sugarcoat anything. Wherever I go, of course I want to play early."