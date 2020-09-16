Rivals100 DB hears from a handful of Florida coaches, including Dan Mullen
OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!
Earl Little Jr. knew his recruitment was going to reach a whole other level once the clock struck midnight on Sept. 1, and it's safe to say the process has been a complete whirlwind ever since.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news