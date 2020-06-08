Sign up for a GT subscription and receive 50% off your first year ($49.99), as well as a $49.50 coupon to the Rivals Fan Shop! Just use promo code "Annual2020" at checkout.

Several weeks ago, three schools were labeled as finalists for coveted defensive back Jason Marshall.

The fourth-ranked cornerback on Rivals narrowed down his recruitment on April 27, with Alabama, Clemson and Florida making the cut.

Marshall has ventured up to Clemson and Tuscaloosa in the past, but UF is the program with which he has the most familiarity with. He's traveled up to Gainesville multiple times over the past 12 months, most recently for their junior day event in early March.

While speaking with GatorsTerritory, Marshall explained what contact has been like with Dan Mullen's staff recently, why they are major contenders for his services and his recruitment as a whole.

"I have a good relationship with them," Marshall said. "During the pandemic, they've been texting me and checking up on me. So, I have a real, strong relationship with them.