With the dead period coming to a close in a few short weeks, Florida is continuing to send out offers to many 2023 and 2024 prospects.

On Thursday, 2023 cornerback Cole Martin was given the green light by Florida cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar. Martin was elated to land an offer from the SEC program, saying it was “a dream come true.”

When speaking with GT's Corey Bender, Martin put the Florida offer into perspective.