The 2020 recruiting cycle features of bevy of top prospects from the Lone Star State that Dan Mullen’s staff is looking to lure to Florida.

One recruit from Texas that is on the Gators’ radar is Rivals100 target, Vernon Broughton, who checks in as the nation's fifth-ranked strong-side defensive end.

After the program extended an offer to Broughton back in February, Florida’s head man has been consistently in touch with the four-star prospect out of Houston.