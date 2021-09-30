Rivals100 DE has attended each of Florida's home games to start the season
The University of Florida has already welcomed dozens of Rivals250 prospects to campus since the start of the season. Some of those targets have attended more than one game as well.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news