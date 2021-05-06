Five schools remain for Rivals100 defensive end and 2022 prospect, Cyrus Moss.

A native of Las Vegas, Moss had been previously considering 11 schools before shrinking his list on April 11 and is now solely focused on Florida, Oregon, Notre Dame, Clemson and Arizona State. He checks in as the nation's second-ranked weak-side defensive end and 80th-ranked player overall.

When speaking with Gators Territory, Moss opened up about why Florida made his top group, when he plans to visit the Swamp, his relationship with Dan Mullen's staff and more.