Although there were no camps or any major events hosted by the Gators on Friday, Dan Mullen and company saw multiple noteworthy prospects step foot on the school’s campus.

Along with rolling out the red carpet for four-star recruits Billy Bowman and Xzavier Henderson, the staff also welcomed big-time defensive end Zykeivous Walker to UF.

The Ellaville (Ga.) product hit the road and ventured down to Gainesville for the second time in as many months, which afforded him more quality time with defensive line coach David Turner.