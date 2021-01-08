With the vast majority of the 2021 recruiting class having locked up their recruitment during the Early Signing Period, GatorsTerritory was able to get in touch with some of Florida’s signees to see how the process went for them, what they are doing now to prepare for college, and what fans should expect once they arrive on campus.

Tyreak Sapp, the 29th-ranked prospect overall, was UF's longest-tenured commit after pledging to Dan Mullen's staff on Dec. 24, 2018. He then signed with Florida almost two years later on Dec. 16, the first day of the Early Signing Period after much speculation as to whether he would or not.

Although Sapp doesn't say much, there was no shortage of nerves getting down to the wire with schools like Alabama and Miami pushing to flip him; however, when it was all said and done, the 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive lineman held strong to his commitment and explains why below.

“First of all, they just stayed consistent as far as the recruiting process," Sapp told GatorsTerritory. "They knew a lot of teams were going to try and take my attention, but even though they knew that, they never shied away from me and just stayed like family and I just loved that about them.”