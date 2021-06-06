OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

Philly four-star defensive end Enai White made the trek down to Gainesville this weekend for his first official visit.

White came away with a new sense of what it means to be a Gator, as he was able to spend time with multiple veterans and see Gainesville for the first time.

One of White’s mentors is Sharrif Floyd, who played for the Gators in 2010-2012 and was an All-American in his junior year before getting selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

White spoke with Gators Territory and said the following about his extended stay at the University of Florida.