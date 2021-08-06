Rivals100 edge rusher receives official UF offer, locks in official visit
** Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!
Andy is a long time Rivals member, diehard college football fan, and franchise veteran - having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net. Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.
Earlier this summer, Las Vegas native Cyrus Moss was slated to take part in a self-guided visit at the University of Florida, but those plans were eventually axed due to inclement weather.
However, the Rivals100 edge rusher does have an official visit scheduled. If all goes as planned, Moss will be journeying out to the Gainesville on Sept. 18, which is also the weekend Nick Saban and Alabama come to town. The fourth-ranked weak-side defensive end is fresh off receiving his official scholarship offer from the Gators as well.
"I just got my official visit set up. It will be Sept. 18 vs. Alabama," Moss told Gators Territory on Friday afternoon.
When asked about additional official visit destinations in the fall, Moss says he is close to locking in a date with the Crimson Tide as well. Oregon and Notre Dame hosted him for official visits during the month of June.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Moss, a product of powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School, primarily communicates with Dan Mullen, Todd Grantham and David Turner. In fact, Mullen previously took time to call Moss while he was in the attendance for the NFL Draft, which certainly solidified the four-star prospect's standing on the board.
"I think Florida has a great program. I've really liked coach Grantham and it's been great getting to talk to him. I think he brings a lot to the table and he has the track record to prove it with his output to the NFL from his position over the years," Moss previously told Gators Territory.
"They play a great schedule and they are always competing every year with the top teams in the SEC. I really like the direction the team is heading. Their goal over there is the national championship, so I think they're heading in the right direction."
In mid-April, Moss dished out a top five of Florida, Clemson, Oregon, Arizona State and Notre Dame; however, considering Alabama is gearing up to host him for the second time since that group was announced, it's safe to say that list has somewhat changed.
"Distance for me is not an issue at all because I just want to go to whichever school is the best fit, and that's going to be far away or it's going to be close," Moss previously told GT. "Either way, I want it to be the best place."
Stay tuned to Gators Territory.