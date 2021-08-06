Rivals100 edge rusher receives official UF offer, locks in official visit

** Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!

Earlier this summer, Las Vegas native Cyrus Moss was slated to take part in a self-guided visit at the University of Florida, but those plans were eventually axed due to inclement weather.

However, the Rivals100 edge rusher does have an official visit scheduled. If all goes as planned, Moss will be journeying out to the Gainesville on Sept. 18, which is also the weekend Nick Saban and Alabama come to town. The fourth-ranked weak-side defensive end is fresh off receiving his official scholarship offer from the Gators as well.

"I just got my official visit set up. It will be Sept. 18 vs. Alabama," Moss told Gators Territory on Friday afternoon.