Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge: Top five WRs/TEs

*****

1. KADEN SANDERS

Kaden Saunders (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Saunders continued his dominant spring and summer with a stellar performance in Atlanta. Against a level of competition he had not faced before, it really didn't look like the Penn State commit was having any trouble. Saunders is as explosive as they come at the receiver position and he can outrun almost any defender he comes across, but he can also win with route-running technique. He does a great job exploding out of his cuts and has some very advanced moves that can make a defender take a false step. Saunders showed that he could get open against smaller cornerbacks that relied on speed or bigger and more physical defensive backs, and he caught almost everything thrown his way.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XUiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tTYXVuZGVy czAzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLU2F1bmRlcnMwMzwvYT4gcnVu bmluZyB0aGUgZ2F1bnRsZXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2VGMVl3 RmxWMGEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lRjFZd0ZsVjBhPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFJ5YW4gU255ZGVyIChAUml2YWxzU255ZGVyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc1NueWRlci9zdGF0dXMvMTQwNTUzNDE4 NDU5NzE5NjgyNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE3LCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

*****

*****

2. ISAIAH BOND

Isaiah Bond (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Bond had some really impressive moments, and it was not easy to go in another direction with the MVP award. Bond's speed is outstanding and he should be a major asset at the college level. The Florida commit could outrun everybody on the field and he did earned the Fastest Man title belt. Bond has a big catch radius for his size. The finer points of Bond's game are still a bit raw, but his speed and playmaking ability will make him a major asset at the college level.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XUiBJc2FpYWggQm9uZCAoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9pc2FpYWhib25kXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaXNhaWFo Ym9uZF88L2E+KSB3aW5zIHRoZSBGYXN0IE1hbiBDaGFsbGVuZ2UgYXQgdGhl IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9GaXZlU3Rh ckNoYWxsZW5nZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0ZpdmVTdGFyQ2hhbGxlbmdlPC9hPi4gQ29tbWl0dGVkIHRvIEZsb3JpZGEg YnV0IHdpbGwgdGFrZSBhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Ib29rRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNIb29rRW08L2E+IG9mZmljaWFsIHZpc2l0IHRoaXMgbW9udGguIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NSFp0UDNyc2MzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vTUhadFAzcnNjMzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYXNvbiBTdWNob21lbCAo QE9CX0phc29uUykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PQl9K YXNvblMvc3RhdHVzLzE0MDU1Mjk5NDQ2ODQzMzEwMDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

*****

3. OSCAR DELP

Oscar Delp (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

We already knew Delp was a really good receiving tight end, but we were able to see him play a little bit more physically this past week. The Rivals100 tight end made sure he wasn't knocked off his route by defenders while still making sure he was able to haul in the pass. The linebacker group last Thursday featured more five-stars than any other position group, and Delp still had a ton of success. Keep an eye on Georgia, Florida, Clemson, Alabama and Michigan in his recruitment.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ibm8iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWctdGltZSBVR0EgMjAyMiBURSB0YXJnZXQgT3NjYXIgRGVscCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWjVBNTNNZjV5ZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1o1QTUzTWY1eWQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmVkIE1heSAoQEplZE1h eV8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmVkTWF5Xy9zdGF0 dXMvMTQwNTUzNDE2NzU4MDgyMzU1OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K dW5lIDE3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

*****

4. MASON TAYLOR

Mason Taylor (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

An up-and-coming tight end, Taylor was a fantastic target for quarterbacks last week. He does a really good job getting off the line of scrimmage and he has very reliable hands. Linebackers had a difficult time sticking with him when he would make sharp cuts. Even when defenders were all over Taylor he had the strength to shake them off to grab the ball. The 2023 four-star and son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor has a very bright future ahead of him, and many teams have offered him within the last few weeks.

*****

5. KEVIN THOMAS

Kevin Thomas (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)