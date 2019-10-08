The highest-ranked commitment in Florida's 2020 class was back in Gainesville this past weekend, as Derek Wingo journeyed up from Broward County for Saturday's top-10 victory against Auburn.

Wingo, the 35th-ranked player overall in the Rivals100, was accompanied by his parents but also 2022 offensive tackle and teammate, Julian Armella, who was verbally offered during the weekend of the Orange and Blue Game.