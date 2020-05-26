Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

On Thursday, Dan Mullen and the rest of his coaching staff conducted virtual visits with two of the top defensive linemen in the country: Leonard Taylor and Tyreak Sapp.

While Florida is still in the process of trying to add Taylor to their 2021 class, the program already accomplished that mission with Sapp nearly a year and a half ago.

Sapp verbally pledged to the Gators midway through his sophomore season in high school and, despite entertaining other options, has continued to stay locked in with his commitment.

The No. 19 overall rising senior on Rivals spoke with GatorsTerritory about the time he spent with his future coaches last week, what his football goals are this year and other programs that are still in touch with him.

"It was great," Sapp said. "I got to see everybody's faces again. Just talked to everybody and see what's good. Then, they took me through everything. Showed me everything that's going on with the school... showed me the new things."