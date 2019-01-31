Dan Mullen’s staff is currently focused on making one final push for a few remaining recruiting targets, including four-star cornerback Kaiir Elam.

While Elam has been soaking up a lot of Florida’s attention with signing day around the corner, there is another Rivals100 legacy prospect that the program is in pursuit of.

E.J. Smith, the 62nd-ranked recruit in the 2020 cycle, is staying in touch with a multitude of Gator coaches. The son of former UF running back and NFL Hall of Famer, Emmitt Smith, spoke to GatorsTerritory about what he has been hearing recently from Florida.

“I talk to coach [Billy] Gonzales a little bit, coach [Greg] Knox a little bit and coach Mullen,” Smith said. “We don’t really talk that much about football, honestly. We really talk about how our day is going and that stuff.