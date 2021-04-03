There are certain underclassmen who receive high-major offers much earlier than others, with that certainly being the case for 6-foot-7, 315-pound Payton Kirkland.

Prior to his sophomore season, Kirkland already possessed offers from 30-plus programs and has only expanded that list ever since. He recently earned a spot in the initial 2023 Rivals100 as well, so the recent attention under the national spotlight is nothing new to the offensive lineman.

"It feels great, but I'm never satisifed. That's just the type of person I am," Kirkland told GatorsTerritory when asked about earning a spot in the Rivals100. "I just want to let the world know I'm coming for that No. 1 spot pretty soon.

"Honestly, what kind of sets me apart is my mixture of size, strength and athleticism. You don't see that from too many guys in that class."