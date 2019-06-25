ATLANTA, GA. --- A flurry of talented recruits from across the nation poured into Atlanta (Ga.) on Monday ahead of the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge on June 25.

Several prospects on Florida’s radar will be participating in Tuesday’s event, including Rivals100 offensive lineman Aaryn Parks.

Parks is back on the market after recently deciding to reopen his recruitment after being pledged to Penn State for nearly two months.