Arguably the most important target on UF's wish list spent multiple days in Gainesville this weekend, as Rivals100 offensive tackle Tyler Booker journeyed up to campus for an official visit.

A product of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Booker relished his time with Dan Mullen's staff and has additional official visits lined up with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State before likely making a decision before the start of the season. Oregon previously made his top group as well.

When speaking with Gators Territory, Booker opened up about his multi-day trip at the Swamp, time spent with Dan Mullen and John Hevesy, where the Gators currently stand in his recruitment and more.