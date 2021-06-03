OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

Regardless of position, Rivals100 offensive lineman TJ Shanahan is one of the Gators' top priorities in the 2023 class, and that proved to be true yet again this week.

Shanahan, a product of Orlando (Fla.) Timber Creek, spent the majority of his Tuesday at hometown UCF and then ventured over to Gainesville on Wednesday. That marked the first time he visited UF as a recruit.

The 6-foot-4, 322-pound rising junior received the red-carpet treatment from Dan Mullen and John Hevesy, while several additional staff members went out of their way to provide a home-like feel as well.

When speaking with Gators Territory, Shanahan opened up about his time at the Swamp, conversations with Mullen and Hevesy, why the Gators are a top option, his future visit plans and more.