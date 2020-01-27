Christian Robinson made the rounds on the recruiting trail last week as UF's linebackers coach stopped by the schools of multiple Rivals250 prospects.

Along with dropping in on Vanguard High School, which is home to former Gator commits Bryce Langston and Trevonte Rucker, Robinson also checked in on Peach State target Smael Mondon.

Mondon, who is labeled as the second-ranked outside linebacker in the country, joins Miami (Fla.) Northwestern product Terrence Lewis as Florida's top priorities at the position in the 2021 cycle.

The top-40 overall junior on Rivals spoke with GatorsTerritory about his relationship with Robinson and what the recruiting pitch is to him at this juncture.