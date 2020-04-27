OFFER: Use promo code GATORS60 to receive 60 days of FREE premium access!

Florida already has an outside linebacker committed in Chief Borders, but the program is not done recruiting at the position just yet.

Even though contact with in-state prospect Terrence Lewis started to slow down earlier this spring, the staff is continuing to prioritize prized Peach State product Smael Mondon.

Mondon is labeled as the fifth-ranked OLB in the nation, and is one of star recruiter Christian Robinson's top targets in this cycle.

The Rivals100 junior spoke with GatorsTerritory about his interest in UF, what contact has been like with Robinson and his recruitment in general.

"My relationship with coach Robinson and seeing what they do with the linebackers," Mondon said when asked why Florida is in the mix for his services. "They do a lot with their linebackers, so I feel like I can do good."