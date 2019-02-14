After locking down William Harrod with a verbal pledge last September and signing him a few months later, Dan Mullen’s staff now has their eyes set on another talented offensive lineman from Maryland.

Aaryn Parks, Harrod’s former teammate at National Christian Academy in Fort Washington (Md.), is one of Florida’s top targets along the offensive line in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

The Rivals100 prospect included the Gators in his top five back in November, and the program continues to remain in a good spot with his recruitment.

“Florida stands high because I like the atmosphere. It’s crazy,” Parks told GatorsTerritory. “And I may have a chance to play beside my bro, William Harrod.”