Since relocating to IMG Academy from the state of New Jersey, Tyler Booker has seen his recruitment reach a whole another level as dozens of schools continue to prioritize him on a weekly basis.

One of those suitors is the University of Florida, which hosted the Rivals100 offensive tackle for its junior day back in March. A flurry of staff members, with one being Dan Mullen, reach out to him each week and now the Gators are included in Booker's top 10 as well.

In addition to Florida, Booker is heavily considering Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Miami, Oregon, Penn State and Jackson State.

Booker, the 88th-ranked player overall, opens up about his relationships with Dan Mullen and John Hevesy, why UF is an intriguing option for him and much more.