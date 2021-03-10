OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

While much of his focus is centered around spring football, Gators offensive line coach John Hevesy is handling the daily demands that come along with the recruiting process as well.

Several offensive linemen in the 2022 class were awarded a scholarship offer from UF over the last week, including Kelvin Banks Jr., the nation's seventh-ranked offensive tackle.

"Florida is a great winning program. It's always a place that I have desired to be at as a young kid growing up," Banks told GatorsTerritory. "It’s a school that generates a lot of offensive linemen into the league. I had a chance to talk to coach Hevesy and feel our relationship will grow much greater as this process goes on."