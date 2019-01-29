Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-29 22:16:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals100 playmaker Richards ranks Gators' in-home '9.5' out of 10

Woimrj8wvcdj7ejtt90i
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

On Tuesday, Dan Mullen’s staff conducted its final in-home visit with one of Florida’s top remaining targets in the 2019 cycle.Rivals100 all-purpose back, Mark-Antony Richards, welcomed Mullen, run...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}