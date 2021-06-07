Rivals100 prospect locks in official visit with Dan Mullen's program

One the premier prospects at their position has scheduled an official visit to the University of Florida for later this month.

Gators Territory just spoke with the father of the Rivals100 prospect for the latest regarding his son's recruitment. CLICK HERE for the details.

Not a premium subscriber at GT?

Use promo code VISITS2021 to receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10!

SIGN UP: https://florida.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=VISITS2021