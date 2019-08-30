With the likes of Brad Stewart, Donovan Stiner and Jeawon Taylor set to depart from Florida over the next couple of years, a priority for the staff in this recruiting cycle is to add a pair of safeties.

Rashad Torrence is locked in and ready to go with the Gators, and UF is continuing to put the full-court press on top 50 overall prospect Avantae Williams.

Looking ahead at the 2021 class, Kamar Wilcoxson is currently in the fold, but Dan Mullen and company expanded their safety board this week by dishing out an offer to Northeast product Derrick Davis.

The Rivals100 prospect spoke to GT about receiving the green light from Florida and why it is a significant offer in his recruitment.