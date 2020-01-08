ORLANDO, Fla. -- Much of Florida's running back drama on the recruiting trail is taking place in the 2020 class, but that does not mean everything is put on hold in terms of courting underclassmen.

The Gators check in with the fourth-ranked 2021 recruiting class on Rivals, with eight prospects verbally committed. Three of those prospects lace up the cleats on the offensive side of the ball, but neither of them is a running back.