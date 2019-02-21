Rivals100 safety eyeing official visit to the Swamp
UF struck gold during the early signing period when signing five-star cornerback, Chris Steele, and is now prioritizing another West Coast defender with official visit discussions now underway as well.
Lathan Ransom, the 63rd-ranked player overall on Rivals, is manufacturing a tight-knit relationship with safeties coach Ron English and both parties are starting to throw some visit dates around as well.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news