Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-21 15:32:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals100 safety eyeing official visit to the Swamp

Nh4jlnj1nqf5b6azaroa
Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

UF struck gold during the early signing period when signing five-star cornerback, Chris Steele, and is now prioritizing another West Coast defender with official visit discussions now underway as well.

Lathan Ransom, the 63rd-ranked player overall on Rivals, is manufacturing a tight-knit relationship with safeties coach Ron English and both parties are starting to throw some visit dates around as well.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}