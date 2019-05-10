Dan Mullen's staff is exploring a number of options at safety for the class of 2020, with a flurry of those prospects residing out-of-state.

Prospects such as Avantae Williams and Lathan Ransom continue to sit atop UF's wish list at the position, but with the early signing period still roughly seven months down the road, several scholarships continue to be dished out as well.

One of those newly-offered safeties is 6-foot-3, 192-pound Bryson Washington, the nation's 69th-ranked player overall on Rivals.