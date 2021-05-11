Rivals100 sophomore considering June visit to the Swamp
** Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!
Andy is a long time Rivals member, diehard college football fan, and franchise veteran - having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net. Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.
While he is ranked as a Rivals100 strong-side defensive end, Luke Montgomery certainly boasts the physical makeup and hard-nosed style of play to turn heads along the offensive line as well.
According to Montgomery, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound sophomore from Findlay, Ohio, the University of Florida is one of the suitors echoing that sentiment. Dan Mullen's staff provided him with a scholarship offer on March 25 and is currently courting him to play offensive tackle.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news