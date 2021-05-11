** Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!

Andy is a long time Rivals member, diehard college football fan, and franchise veteran - having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net. Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.

While he is ranked as a Rivals100 strong-side defensive end, Luke Montgomery certainly boasts the physical makeup and hard-nosed style of play to turn heads along the offensive line as well.

According to Montgomery, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound sophomore from Findlay, Ohio, the University of Florida is one of the suitors echoing that sentiment. Dan Mullen's staff provided him with a scholarship offer on March 25 and is currently courting him to play offensive tackle.