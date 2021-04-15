While much of the attention is centered around the official visitors, Dan Mullen's staff is expected to host a flurry of 2023 prospects once the dead period is lifted as well.

One of those highly-regarded sophomores is Mac Markway, a Rivals100 tight end from St Louis (Mo.) De Smet. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect will be stepping foot in Gainesville on June 26 and has visits planned with LSU, Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan and Ohio State as well.

In addition to the aforementioned schools, Markway also holds offers from Auburn, Miami, USC, Stanford, Texas A&M and Florida State among others.