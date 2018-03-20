On the second day of spring practice, head coach Dan Mullen and wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales had only a few hours to meet and talk to four-star prospect Mycah Pittman.

Pittman, a Rivals100 member and the 13th-ranked wide out in the Class of 2019, made the trip from Calabasas (Calif.) to Gainesville on Saturday for an unofficial visit to Florida.

The visit was relatively short as Pittman’s flight back home was scheduled for 4 p.m., which was roughly an hour and a half after the practice ended. Even with a limited time at Florida, Pittman said that he was able to spend time with both Mullen and Gonzales prior to the start of practice.