Dan Mullen's week continues to get better. After beating Michigan on Saturday in the Peach Bowl, the Florida head coach added talented playmaker, Arjei Henderson to the Gators' 2019 class on Thursday.

Henderson, who yet to visit the The Swamp, told Gators Territory at the Under Armour All-America practices that Florida's tradition is what drew him in.

"Growing up watching Florida, you know, being a Florida fan and just a football fan in general. Then actually getting recruited by them and having a chance to really look into things," said said the Rivals100 wide receiver. "It's actually a good opportunity for me and I'm excited."