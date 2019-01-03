Rivals100 WR Arjei Henderson commits to the Gators
Dan Mullen's week continues to get better. After beating Michigan on Saturday in the Peach Bowl, the Florida head coach added talented playmaker, Arjei Henderson to the Gators' 2019 class on Thursday.
Henderson, who yet to visit the The Swamp, told Gators Territory at the Under Armour All-America practices that Florida's tradition is what drew him in.
"Growing up watching Florida, you know, being a Florida fan and just a football fan in general. Then actually getting recruited by them and having a chance to really look into things," said said the Rivals100 wide receiver. "It's actually a good opportunity for me and I'm excited."
Henderson has also been able to establish a close relationship with several coaches, especially his would be position coach, Billy Gonzales.
"I know a lot about them, especially the coaching (staff) and as far as individually," Henderson said. "I got a good relationship with coach Billy Gonzales on a personal level, so it definitely plays a big part in recruiting.
"(He likes) my versatility to play inside and outside, you know, taking the top off of the defense but also playing inside, blocking and making tight catches."
The Texan is planning on taking his official to Florida this month.
Stay turned to Gators Territory as we follow this developing story.