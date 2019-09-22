There is no question that Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard teammates Bryce Langston and Trevonte Rucker are a pair of high priority targets for Florida in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Even though Langston and Rucker decommitted from UF in May, Dan Mullen and company have welcomed them both on campus several times since then.

On Saturday, the Gators played host to the four-star prospects yet again, which marked the second time that Rucker has seen the team in action this season.

Rucker, who was also in attendance for Florida's season opener versus Miami, had nothing but praise for the program following his most recent visit.