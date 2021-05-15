May 14, 2021 is a day Raymond Cottrell will certainly never forget.

Not only was the Rivals100 wide receiver presented with yet another Power Five scholarship offer, but it was delivered by the University of Florida, his lifelong favorite school.

"When I first got it, I didn't believe it at first, so I decided to call them to see if it was true," Cottrell told Gators Territory. "When coach Gonzales told me, 'Yeah, we're going to offer you,' there were a lot of things going through my mind. That changed my whole mindset when he said that. It made me want to go even harder because that's my dream school; that's where I really want to go, to be honest.

"When he first told me, I teared up a little bit because it's like a dream come true. I've been wanting this offer since I was kid. I always grew up a fan and have been watching since maybe I was five or six. My dad has always been a fan as well."