Rivals100 WR Raymond Cottrell considered committing to UF while on campus
OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021
Entering Friday's visit for the Elite Individual Camp, Rivals100 wide receiver Raymond Cottrell was placed on commitment watch by Gators Territory.
The 2023 prospect hasn't pulled himself off the market, at least yet, but admits that it certainly crossed his mind while on campus. Florida is the lifelong favorite school and has only extended its lead after an eye-opening experience this evening.
When speaking with GT's Donavon Keiser and others, Cottrell opened up about his visit with the Gators, why he thinks so highly of Billy Gonzales, when he plans to return to Gainesville and more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news