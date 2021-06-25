OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

Entering Friday's visit for the Elite Individual Camp, Rivals100 wide receiver Raymond Cottrell was placed on commitment watch by Gators Territory.

The 2023 prospect hasn't pulled himself off the market, at least yet, but admits that it certainly crossed his mind while on campus. Florida is the lifelong favorite school and has only extended its lead after an eye-opening experience this evening.

When speaking with GT's Donavon Keiser and others, Cottrell opened up about his visit with the Gators, why he thinks so highly of Billy Gonzales, when he plans to return to Gainesville and more.