Florida is already equipped with multiple Rivals250 commitments at receiver, but that number is likey to expand with several additional pass catchers feeling like a priority for Dan Mullen's staff as well.

One of those juniors who remains on the market is Marcus Rosemy, who spent the majority of his Sunday at the Swamp after not stepping foot on campus for roughly a year.

A product of powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas High School, the 6-foot-2, 1855-pound Rosemy is labeled as the 47th-ranked player overall on Rivals.