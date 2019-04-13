UF received some unpleasant news on Saturday when 2021 linebacker Terrence Lewis announced his de-commitment, but another Miami-Dade native ended the day with a different view of Dan Mullen's program.

Marc Britt, a Rivals100 wide receiver and former Miami commit, was on campus for today's Orange and Blue Game and says he will definitely be returning for an official visit as well.

The 93rd-ranked player overall on Rivals de-committed from the Hurricanes shortly after visiting the Swamp in December.